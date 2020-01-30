ValuEngine Upgrades ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ePlus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Shares of ePlus stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.41. 42,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.72. ePlus has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $411.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.35 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $84,863.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,897,513.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $120,981.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,242 shares of company stock worth $630,905 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ePlus by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 357.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ePlus by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 809.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

