ValuEngine Upgrades Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) to Buy

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FSCT. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

FSCT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.67. 559,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Forescout Technologies has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Forescout Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $119,853.90. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $123,880.00. Insiders sold 244,231 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,871 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 46.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,780,000 after acquiring an additional 876,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 540,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 380.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 450,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after acquiring an additional 400,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the second quarter valued at $13,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

