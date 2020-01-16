ValuEngine Upgrades G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIII. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,635. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.36. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

