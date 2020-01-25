ValuEngine Upgrades HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) to “Hold”

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HANG LUNG PROPE/S stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

About HANG LUNG PROPE/S

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

