ValuEngine Upgrades JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) to Hold

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. JUST EAT PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.16.

About JUST EAT PLC/ADR

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

