ValuEngine Upgrades Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) to Hold

Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Lafargeholcim from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Lafargeholcim stock opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.