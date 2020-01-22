ValuEngine Upgrades Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of MESA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 2,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,613. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $300.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.51 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 101,895 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 43,814 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

