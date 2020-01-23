ValuEngine Upgrades Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) to Hold

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $209.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.91. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 174.16% and a negative net margin of 12,217.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 32.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

