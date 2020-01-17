ValuEngine Upgrades Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) to “Hold”

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of REFR opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 25.73 and a quick ratio of 25.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. Research Frontiers has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 52.27% and a negative net margin of 205.08%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 64,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 303,703 shares in the last quarter. 8.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

