ValuEngine Upgrades Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $43.55. 1,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $151,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

