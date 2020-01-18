ValuEngine Upgrades Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) to “Hold”

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SNFCA stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.05.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Security National Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Security National Financial worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

