ValuEngine Upgrades Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) to “Buy”

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Sigma Labs to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:SGLB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 43,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. Sigma Labs has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 1,947.56% and a negative return on equity of 330.63%.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.