ValuEngine Upgrades Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 980,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,352. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Silgan has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $32.06.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Silgan during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Silgan by 31.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Silgan by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.