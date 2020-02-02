ValuEngine Upgrades Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. 114,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,038. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $365.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $17.49.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 2.24%. Sterling Construction’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 659,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 47,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 273,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 238,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

