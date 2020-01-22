ValuEngine Upgrades Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Viveve Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.40.

VIVE opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. Viveve Medical has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.11.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($13.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.00) by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Viveve Medical will post -15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viveve Medical stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 1.10% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable components.

