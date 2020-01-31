Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Valvoline has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valvoline to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Shares of Valvoline stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.98. 61,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,885. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.04 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,674.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,730. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

