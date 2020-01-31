Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Valvoline had a net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 91.40%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,674.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,641,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,395,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,073.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 304,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278,480 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,083.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 196,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,038,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

