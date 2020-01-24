Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) to Issue GBX 0.20 Dividend

Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Van Elle stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.68) on Friday. Van Elle has a 1 year low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.94 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 million and a PE ratio of 13.00.

Separately, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Van Elle from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Mark Cutler acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £5,750 ($7,563.80).

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of services, such as auger displacement piling, cased continuous flight auger piling, continuous flight auger piling, design, drilled piling, drilling and grouting, driven piling, foundation testing, ground investigation, rail sheet piling, specialist piling, rock bolt and netting, rotary bored piling, screw piling, and precast modular foundation services, as well as precast modular signal, gantry, and OLE foundation services; specialist on-track rail, restricted access, and highway GI Services; and services in the areas of geothermal boreholes, and ground anchors and soil nails.

