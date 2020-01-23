Vanadium One Energy (CVE:VONE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Vanadium One Energy Corp (CVE:VONE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 11000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89.

About Vanadium One Energy (CVE:VONE)

Vanadium One Energy Corp. engages in the exploration of base metals and precious metals in Canada and Mexico. It holds 100% interest in Clinton manganese project located in British Columbia; 100% Interest in Ivanhoe property in Ontario; interest in San Miguel property in Mexico; and option to acquire a 100% interest in Mont Sorcier vanadium project in Quebec, Canada.

