Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Receives $19.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of VNDA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 736,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,736. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $25.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $690.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.27.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,638.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?