Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Short Interest Update

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VNDA stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $29.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. The company has a market cap of $716.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 55.49% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VNDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,987,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,636,000 after purchasing an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after purchasing an additional 247,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $13,388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

