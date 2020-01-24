Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNDA. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.40.

NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $14.29. 464,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,243. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72. The company has a market cap of $801.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.36. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $59.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,272.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,642 shares of company stock worth $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,638.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

