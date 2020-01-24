Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP (ASX:GRNV) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP (ASX:GRNV)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$27.95 ($19.82) and last traded at A$27.95 ($19.82), approximately 223 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$27.77 ($19.70).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$26.90.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Vaneck Esg Australia ETF Units FP’s previous Interim dividend of $0.29.

