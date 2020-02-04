VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

XMPT stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,980. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $28.40.

