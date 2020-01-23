VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.89, approximately 39 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0885 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors

