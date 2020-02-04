VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

NYSEARCA:ANGL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 218,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,187. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43.

