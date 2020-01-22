VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $30.05, approximately 8,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 3,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.3867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,278,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period.

