VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.49 and last traded at $31.49, 742 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 4.22% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Global Wide Moat ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

