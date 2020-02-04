VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0507 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

NYSEARCA:MAAX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $26.13.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers