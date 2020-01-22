VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) Shares Down 0%

VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) fell 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $25.87, 12,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 376% from the average session volume of 2,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned approximately 5.65% of VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

