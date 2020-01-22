Vango Mining (ASX:VAN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.15 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.15 ($0.11), 413,801 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 437,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $100.55 million and a P/E ratio of -11.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.17.

About Vango Mining (ASX:VAN)

Vango Mining Limited explores for and develops gold deposits in Australia and Laos. Its flagship property is the Plutonic Dome gold project that consists of mineral titles covering an area of approximately 400 square kilometers in Western Australia. The company, through its 49% joint venture interest in Sino Australian Resources (Laos) Co Ltd, also engages in exploring bauxite resources in the Bolaven Plateau in southern Laos.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index