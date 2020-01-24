Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 12-Month High at $163.51

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.51 and last traded at $163.45, with a volume of 223854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.11.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?