Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $161.96

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $161.96 and last traded at $161.87, with a volume of 6642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0621 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 139.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,224,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,408,000 after purchasing an additional 403,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

