Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $128.59

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $128.59 and last traded at $128.59, with a volume of 115030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.85.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.6617 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 129.2% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 271.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,021,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,105,000 after purchasing an additional 90,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,519,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,087 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

