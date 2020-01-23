Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $152.72

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $152.72 and last traded at $152.72, with a volume of 1277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $152.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.768 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

