Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.97

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.97 and last traded at $87.77, with a volume of 3279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.77.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.5989 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?