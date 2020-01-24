Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Hits New 52-Week High at $184.14

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $184.14 and last traded at $184.13, with a volume of 3599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.14.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9912 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after buying an additional 68,669 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,559,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,852,000 after buying an additional 112,521 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

