Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.36

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.36 and last traded at $53.35, with a volume of 523499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.32.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 111.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,160,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802,351 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,404,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,655,000 after buying an additional 608,445 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,231,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,844,000 after buying an additional 96,379 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,893,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,573,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,600,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,230,000 after buying an additional 261,925 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

