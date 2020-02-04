Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.1534 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.02. 649,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,505. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $81.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

