Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 717,453 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 223,839 shares.The stock last traded at $203.51 and had previously closed at $202.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,223,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,433.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 46,965 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 742,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,289,000 after buying an additional 45,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,941,000 after buying an additional 38,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,771,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

