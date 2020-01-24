Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Up 0.1%

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $183.58 and last traded at $182.87, 1,081 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 104,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.66.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.43.

