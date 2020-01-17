Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Up 0.1%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.28 and last traded at $84.25, 64,975 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,430,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.16.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.187 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

