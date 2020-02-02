Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) Shares Down 1.4%

Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $86.87 and last traded at $86.87, approximately 426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $88.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) by 260.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

