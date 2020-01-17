Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Hits New 12-Month High at $145.14

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $145.14 and last traded at $144.83, with a volume of 5630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPU. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 258.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 155,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 112,147 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 59.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42,742 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,653,000 after acquiring an additional 41,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,916,000 after buying an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after buying an additional 34,845 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

