Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Varex Imaging posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.14 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $419,700.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 132,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,744. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com