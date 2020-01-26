Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Varian Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.86.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $231,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $182,213.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,145.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 14,499.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 376,267 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,117,000 after purchasing an additional 319,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 455,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,226,000 after purchasing an additional 242,080 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,683,000 after purchasing an additional 208,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,669,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $148.29 on Thursday. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $150.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

