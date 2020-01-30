Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Varian Medical Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.30-5.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.30-5.45 EPS.

Shares of VAR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.34. 755,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $103.92 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.09.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $182,213.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,145.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $874,867.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VAR. UBS Group raised their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.86.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

