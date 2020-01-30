Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.30-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.40. Varian Medical Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.30-5.45 EPS.

Shares of VAR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,733. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $150.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.09.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAR shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.86.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $182,213.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,145.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

