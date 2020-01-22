Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $156.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Varian continues to gain from its core Oncology Systems segment, which saw solid growth, especially in EMEA and China. In fact, management foresees tremendous opportunities in China owing to the recent tariff exclusions. Gross orders surged in the quarter. Management is optimistic about the recently-closed acquisitions of CyberHeart, Cancer Treatment Services International, Endocare and Alicon. A solid guidance for fiscal 2020 paints a bright picture as well. Expansion in gross and operating margins is an added positive. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Varian exited the fiscal fourth quarter on a strong note. On the flip side, the Proton Solutions unit saw a soft quarter. Moreover, Varian’s APAC revenues were hurt by headwinds in Japan.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VAR. UBS Group upped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

VAR opened at $148.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.68. Varian Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $103.92 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,145.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $874,867.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2,212.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 49,079 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

