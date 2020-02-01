Varian Medical Systems’ (VAR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Barrington Research currently has a $160.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $152.00.

VAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.57. 777,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,812. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.13. Varian Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $103.92 and a 1 year high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,568 shares in the company, valued at $4,553,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 166,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

